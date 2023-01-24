English
    Bulk of integration to be completed within this fiscal year, that’s a tall order: LTIMindtree CEO 

    The company intends to focus on its top five accounts, which make up around 25 percent of its overall revenue, says CEO Debashis Chatterjee. 

    Debangana Ghosh & Haripriya Suresh
    January 24, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST
    LTIMindtree CEO Debashis Chatterjee

    Posting its first earnings as a joint entity, LTIMindtree unveiled an interesting set of numbers for quarter ended December 31, 2022.

    Although net profit declined by 15.8 percent Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ) and 4.7 percent Year-on-Year on the back of integration costs, touching Rs. 1,000 crore, the company, formed through the merger of Larsen & Toubro Infratech and Mindtree, crossed $1 billion in revenue.

    Revenue was $1.04 billion, or Rs. 8,620 crore.

    The IT services company’s Earnings Before Interest and Tax margin, or operating margin, took a hit, dropping by about 360 basis points (bps) in Q3, coming in at 13.9 percent, down from 17.5 percent in Q2. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.