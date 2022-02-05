MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Union Budget reflects India's commitment on 'green future': PM Modi

    PM Modi said the budget is focused on natural farming and digital agriculture.

    PTI
    February 05, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST
    PM Narendra Modi (File image)

    PM Narendra Modi (File image)

    Climate Action was given more importance in this year's union budget and it reflects India's commitment towards green future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

    He was speaking at the inauguration of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of ICRISAT (International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics) here. Taking forward years of efforts, Climate action was given more importance in this year's budget. This year's budget encourages India's commitment towards a green future in every sector, he said.

    ALSO READ: PM Modi hails 'people-friendly and progressive' budget

    He also said the budget is focused on natural farming and digital agriculture. Modi released a commemorative postal stamp on the occasion of ICRISAT's 50th Foundation day.

    He also launched the Climate Change Research Facility on plant protection.
    PTI
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #climate action #Green Future #ICRISAT #Narendra Modi
    first published: Feb 5, 2022 04:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.