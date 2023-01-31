English
    Economic Survey 2023: No measure sufficient to counter COVID-19 like shock, says government

    Economic Survey 2023: The report, however, has also underlined that the health infrastructure has improved dramatically since the pandemic began in 2020

    Sumi Sukanya Dutta
    January 31, 2023 / 03:58 PM IST
    The Economic Survey 2023 noted that by January 6 this year, more than 220 crore vaccine doses were administered which included nearly 22 crore booster doses. (Representative image)

    In what can be seen as the first acceptance of the failure on the part of the government to provide adequate healthcare service during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Economic Survey report 2023 has said that “no set of measures is sufficient to counter any instantaneous shock like the pandemic."

    This, said the report tabled by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Rajya Sabha on January 31, was because the measures are designed with the assumption of ‘ceteris paribus’, meaning everything else remains the same.

    "But the major difference is that we are operating in a new normal, and hence towards the end, it is all about better management of the crisis and planning ahead,” it added. “Thus, the strong inventory India has built over the last few years will improve the country’s overall health infrastructure and governance system”.

