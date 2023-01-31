Economic Survey 2023: Govt keeping check on drug prices through direct price control, Janaushadhi stores

The Economic Survey was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on January 31

The economic survey tabled in the Parliament on January 31 highlighted that until 2022, ceiling prices for 890 formulations of 358 drugs across various therapeutic categories under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), 2015 had been notified.

The ceiling prices are fixed by the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority.

The NLEM 2022 was promulgated by the Union health ministry in September last year and subsequently, the revised Schedule I of Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO) was notified on 11 November 2022 by the Department of Pharmaceuticals.

The report said that ceiling prices of 119 formulations under NLEM, 2022 have been fixed until 31 December 2022 and in addition, retail prices for 2,196 formulations have been fixed under the DPCO, 2013.

These formulations included medicines used for various common ailments including infectious diseases, hypertension, diabetes, cancer, tuberculosis, respiratory diseases, and skin conditions among others.

As per the report, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched to make quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all. Under this scheme, dedicated outlets known as Janaushadhi Kendras are opened to provide quality generic medicines at affordable prices to all and especially to the poor and the deprived.

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras stressed the report presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, also provides self-employment with sustainable and regular earnings opportunities.