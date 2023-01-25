English
    Daily Voice | FM likely to focus on these 5 key policy measures in Budget 2023, says this market strategist

    The government may increase allocations for capital expenditure, production-linked incentive schemes and MNGREGA while providing tax relief to the middle class, says Gaurav Dua of Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    January 25, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
    Gaurav Dua is the Senior VP, Head – Capital Market Strategy & Investments, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

    "The Q3FY23 results season has been quite decent till now. The results have been largely in line with expectations and the management commentary on demand outlook across many sectors is encouraging," Gaurav Dua, Head of Capital Market Strategy at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, tells Moneycontrol in an interview.

    Thus Dua, who has over 20 years of work experience covering equity research, asset management and investment strategy, remains positive on the Indian equity market.

    He feels there could be some increase in income tax slabs to provide relief to the middle class and salaried in the Union Budget 2023.

    The government is likely to consider 5 key policy measures to support the economy including a higher allocation to capital expenditure, an increase in allocation for production linked incentive (PLI) scheme to select manufacturing segments; and a higher MNGREGA allocation given the sluggish rural economy.

