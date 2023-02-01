English
    Budget 2023: FM increases budgetary support for roads and rail; defence, water find no mention

    Union Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated budgetary support of Rs 2.40 trillion to the Ministry of Railways, up 51 percent from Rs 1.59 trillion allocated in revised numbers for the last year.

    Amritha Pillay
    February 01, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST
    Nirmala Sitharaman with the Budget 2023

    Nirmala Sitharaman with the Budget 2023 "bahi khata". (Image: ANI/Twitter)

    The finance minister allocated more than Rs 5 trillion in budgetary support to two key infrastructure segments – roads and railways. Water and defence, however, did not find any mention in the minister’s budget speech on February 1.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated budgetary support of Rs 2.40 trillion to the Ministry of Railways, up 51 percent from Rs 1.59 trillion allocated in revised numbers for the last year. “A capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore has been provided for the Railways. This highest ever outlay is about 9 times the outlay made in 2013-14," Sitharaman said in her speech.

    It was yet another year of increased budgetary support for the roads sector. The finance minister announced a capital outlay of Rs 2.58 trillion for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH), up 38 percent from last year’s estimates. This is in line with what government sources had earlier indicated, saying additional budgetary support for roads is expected in order to meet the highway construction target of 25,000 km by the end of FY 2023-2024.

