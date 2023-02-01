Budget 2023: ChatGPT was asked 'What's an ideal budget?' Check AI chatbot's answer

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her fifth Budget.

When tech entrepreneur Amit Paranjape asked Open AI's chatbot ChatGPT about what would be an ideal Union Budget for India, it apparently shared 10 pointers on it.

Ahead of Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget presentation, Paranjape shared the pointers on Twitter.

According to ChatGPT, a dialogue-based AI chatbot that can understand and respond in natural language, an ideal Union Budget for the country must include the following:

1.) Increased investment in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

2.) Focus on job creation and economic growth.

3.) Tax reforms and simplification of the tax system.

4.) Boost to agriculture and rural development.

5.) Implementation of policies that promote entrepreneurship and attract foreign investments.

6.) Measures to address income inequality and poverty.

7.) Attention to environmental sustainability and reduction of carbon footprint.

8.) Reduction in government spending and control of fiscal deficit.

9.) Investment in technology and digitisation to modernise the economy.

10.) Implementation of reforms to improve ease of doing business.

Many of the pointers mentioned in the pointers were addressed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2023 presentation.

She announced an increase in agriculture credit target to Rs 20 lakh crore in the Budget 2023, with a greater focus on areas like animal husbandry, dairy and fishery. She also proposed a sub-scheme of PM Matsya Sampada Yojana with a targeted investment of Rs 6,000 crore.

In order to help the agriculture industry, which continues to be one of the largest generators in the economy, the government raises the farm credit objectives each year. Hence, the hike in agri-credit target is along expected lines.

The Finance minister also gave the middle class some relief in terms of tweaks in the new income tax regime clearly pointing out that the government wants a shift towards the new regime from the older one.