Budget 2023: FM hikes agriculture credit target to Rs 20 lakh crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced an increase in agriculture credit target to Rs 20 lakh crore in the Budget 2023, with a greater focus on areas like animal husbandry, dairy and fishery.

The hike in agri-credit target is along expected lines. The government typically increases the farm credit targets every year to support the agriculture sector which remains one of the biggest employers in the economy.

However, banks have been facing challenges on agriculture loans on account of relatively high stress in the segment.Follow our live blog for the latest Budget 2023 updates

