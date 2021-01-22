MARKET NEWS

Budget must focus on streamlining hospitality sector regulations to spur demand, says Rohit Kapoor, CEO, OYO - India & South Asia

The chief of online vacation rental marketplace believes that by providing relief to industries like hospitality, that form the backbone of travel and tourism sectors, Union Budget 2021 has the ability to boost the economy, accelerate job creation, and strengthen consumer confidence.

Rohit Kapoor
January 22, 2021 / 02:20 PM IST

For the upcoming Budget 2021, Rohit Kapoor, CEO, OYO - India & South Asia says:

This year’s Union Budget will be a defining moment for industries that suffered the downturn brought about by COVID-19. By providing relief to industries like hospitality, which forms the backbone of the travel and tourism sector, Union Budget 2021 has the ability to boost the economy, accelerate job creation, and strengthen consumer confidence.

As one of the most impacted industries, we look forward to further streamlining regulations in the travel, tourism and hospitality industries to spur greater demand amongst domestic and international travellers for accommodations. In India, with rising consumer optimism and pent-up demand, stimulus packages and financial aid for the travel, tourism and hospitality sector will not only save millions of jobs but also boost employment and turn India into a budding tourist destination.
Last but not least - driven by the current circumstances, the nation is ready to embrace technology. The government should leverage this opportunity to promote entrepreneurship and foster a culture of innovation using emerging technologies like making regulatory processes easier and offering incentives to those who set up their start-ups in remote towns.
Rohit Kapoor is Chief Executive Officer, OYO India & South Asia. Views are personal.
