    Budget gave us all that we asked for and more, says Tata Steel MD Narendran

    Narendran mentioned that the focus on railways was very crucial as it is often considered that the railways could be a big bottleneck for growth

    Suchitra Mandal
    February 01, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST
    TV Narendran, Managing Director of Tata Steel.

    “I think the Budget has been great. I think it’s given us all that we have asked for and more. You know, this focus on infrastructure, whether its overall infrastructure capex at the central level or the state level, which is being encouraged.” That was Tata Steel Managing Director TV Narendran.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on Wednesday announced that the government has increased capital expenditure for FY24 by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore, amounting to 3.3 percent of India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

    Narendran mentioned that the focus on railways is very crucial as it is often considered that the railways could be a big bottleneck for growth. The government has in the Union Budget allocated the highest-ever capital outlay at Rs 2.4 lakh crore for the railways, which is about 24 percent of the total capex outlay.

