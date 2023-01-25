English
    Budget 2023: Budex, the MC Budget Sensitive Index, is here to help you feel the market pulse

    We will keep you updated on market expectations from the Budget through the next few days so that you could approach the Budget knowing whether the market is pricing in lofty expectations or going in with pessimism and position your trades accordingly

    Moneycontrol News
    January 25, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
    MC Budex captures how expectations from the Budget are getting priced into the stock market

    We are just a week away from the Union Budget 2023. How do we know what kind of expectations are being factored in by the stock markets in the run up to the event?

    Elsewhere in the world, people won’t even ask this question because in most countries the Budget presentation is no big deal. The Budget is simply a statement of government finances and the markets don’t bother so much about it because it does not come with any significant surprises.

    But in India, the Union Budget is a closely watched event by the stock markets. Here, tweaks in taxes and government spending can often direct the growth trajectory, especially in years when private investments and consumptions are weak.

    Agreed, stock markets are only a small part of the Indian economy and, many a times, the forces that govern the stock-market performance are far removed from the real economy and it is not impacted by what the government may or may not do. But, in the short-term, the Union Budget continues to be a big event for which traders position themselves, building in expectations from the finance minister’s announcements into stock prices.