Britannia Industries Q3 PAT may dip 4.7% YoY to Rs 384.2 cr: KRChoksey

Britannia Industries | The company reported lower profit at Rs 381.8 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 495.2 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 3,607.4 crore from Rs 3,419.1 crore YoY.

KRChoksey has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Britannia Industries to report net profit at Rs 384.2 crore down 4.7% year-on-year (up 13.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,607.4 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 7 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 558.3 crore.

