    'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' earns Rs 75 crore in worldwide collection on day one

    Billed as a trilogy, the first installment of the big-budget fantasy adventure epic, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan

    PTI
    September 10, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST

    "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'' has raised Rs 75 crore in gross box office collection worldwide on its opening day, the makers said on Saturday.

    Billed as a trilogy, the first installment of the big-budget fantasy adventure epic starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan was released on Friday.

    '''Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' has delivered a massive opening day of Rs 75 crore (GBOC), igniting celebrations across the country, the film industry, theatre owners and audiences, with the weekend total expected to be huge!'' according to a note shared by production banners Star Studios and Dharma Productions.

    While the movie has received mixed reviews from critics for its story and dialogues, many praised director Ayan Mukerji's larger-than-life vision of 'Astraverse' which blends Hindu mythology with elements of fantasy, something on par with VFX-dominated Hollywood superhero film franchises.

    ''Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'' follows a deejay named Shiva, who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with on first sight. Bachchan features as Guru, Shiva's mentor.

    The film, currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

    ''RRR'' director S S Rajamouli presents ''Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'' in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
    Tags: #Brahmastra movie #Brahmāstra: Part One - Shiva
    first published: Sep 10, 2022 03:06 pm
