Bosch to set up $1-billion R&D centre in China for EV components

Bosch, which employs around 55,000 people in China - the world’s largest car market, said the new facility would focus on technology including silicon carbide power modules, a type of semiconductor, and integrated braking systems.

German automotive supplier Bosch will invest nearly $1 billion in a new research, development and assembly centre in China's Suzhou to make electric-vehicle components, reports said.

With the first phase of the project expected to be ready by mid-2024, the 300,000-square-metre centre will develop and assemble components for electromobility and automated driving to sell primarily to Chinese customers.

Bosch aims to benefit from the country’s shift away from the combustion engine, reports said.

The engineering and technology company has taken the step despite the German government's warning against over-reliance on China after Berlin had to overhaul its energy policy following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

