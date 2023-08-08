Bosch, Infineon, NXP, TSMC to establish joint venture for German wafer fabrication

German technology group Robert Bosch said on August 8 that it will establish a joint venture with TSMC, Infineon and NXP with the aim of building a wafer fab in Dresden, Germany, by the second half of next year.
The joint venture will be 70% owned by TSMC, with Bosch, Infineon and NXP each holding a 10% equity stake, according to a statement, and total investments are expected to exceed 10 billion euros ($10.97 billion) via equity injection, debt borrowing, and strong support from the European Union and German government.
($1 = 0.9120 euros)
(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)
