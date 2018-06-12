BMW India launches petrol variant of new X3 priced at Rs 56.9 lakh

Commenting on the launch, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said,"With the launch of the all-new BMW X3 xDrive30i, now our customers can also experience unadulterated driving pleasure in a refined petrol engine option."
German luxury car maker BMW today launched petrol variant of its all-new X3 sports utility vehicle priced at Rs 56.9 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The vehicle is locally produced at the group's Chennai plant, BMW India said in a statement.
Commenting on the launch, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said,"With the launch of the all-new BMW X3 xDrive30i, now our customers can also experience unadulterated driving pleasure in a refined petrol engine option."
The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the new BMW X3 has a power of 252 hp and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/hr in just 6.3 seconds, it said, adding the engine is mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission.