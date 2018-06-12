App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 02:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

BMW India launches petrol variant of new X3 priced at Rs 56.9 lakh

Commenting on the launch, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said,"With the launch of the all-new BMW X3 xDrive30i, now our customers can also experience unadulterated driving pleasure in a refined petrol engine option."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

German luxury car maker BMW today launched petrol variant of its all-new X3 sports utility vehicle priced at Rs 56.9 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The vehicle is locally produced at the group's Chennai plant, BMW India said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said,"With the launch of the all-new BMW X3 xDrive30i, now our customers can also experience unadulterated driving pleasure in a refined petrol engine option."

The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the new BMW X3 has a power of 252 hp and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/hr in just 6.3 seconds, it said, adding the engine is mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The new BMW X3 features advanced safety technologies such as attentiveness assistance, dynamic stability control (DSC) including cornering brake control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold and side-impact protection among others, besides six airbags.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 01:59 pm

tags #automobile #BMW #Business #Companies

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.