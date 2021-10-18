Blue Star Q2 PAT seen up 36% YoY to Rs 20.8 cr: KRChoksey

blue_star_79488114

KRChoksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Blue Star to report net profit at Rs 20.8 crore up 36% year-on-year (up 64% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 15.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,041.9 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 5.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 48.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 52.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

