Billionaire Jeff Bezos' net worth declines by $13.5 billion after Amazon shares tumble at Wall Street

Jeff Bezos

With Amazon.com Inc's drop of 7.2 percent to $3,339.18 at 9:53 am in New York on July 30, the firm's ex-chief Jeff Bezos' net worth fell $13.5 billion and ended at $193.6 billion.

Despite the drop in shares, Bezos still remains the world’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is ahead of Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk by approximately $8 billion.

The after market results missed Wall Street expectation, leading to easing of 80 percent of the Bezos' wealth gains for the year.

ALSO READ: Jeff Bezos ready to cover $2 billion in costs if NASA agrees for Blue Origin's moon mission contract

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos is offering to cover billions of dollars in costs for a contract with NASA to take astronauts to the moon.

Bezos in his letter to Administrator Bill Nelson had said that he would waive payments in the government's current fiscal year and the next ones after that up to $2 billion, and pay for an orbital mission to vet its technology.

Unlike Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet Inc.’s good earnings boosted the net worth of its co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page. However, Microsoft Corp. and Facebook Inc.'s strong results didn’t translate into a wealth-bump for their billionaire shareholders, as Mark Zuckerberg lost $5.4 billion after Facebook's shares fell.