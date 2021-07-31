MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Billionaire Jeff Bezos' net worth declines by $13.5 billion after Amazon shares tumble at Wall Street

Despite the drop in shares, Bezos still remains the world’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is ahead of Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk by approximately $8 billion.

Moneycontrol News
July 31, 2021 / 04:52 PM IST
Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos

With Amazon.com Inc's drop of 7.2 percent to $3,339.18 at 9:53 am in New York on July 30, the firm's ex-chief Jeff Bezos' net worth fell $13.5 billion and ended at $193.6 billion.

Despite the drop in shares, Bezos still remains the world’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is ahead of Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk by approximately $8 billion.

The after market results missed Wall Street expectation, leading to easing of 80 percent of the Bezos' wealth gains for the year.

ALSO READ: Jeff Bezos ready to cover $2 billion in costs if NASA agrees for Blue Origin's moon mission contract

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos is offering to cover billions of dollars in costs for a contract with NASA to take astronauts to the moon.

Close

Related stories

Bezos in his letter to Administrator Bill Nelson had said that he would waive payments in the government's current fiscal year and the next ones after that up to $2 billion, and pay for an orbital mission to vet its technology.

Unlike Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet Inc.’s good earnings boosted the net worth of its co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page. However, Microsoft Corp. and Facebook Inc.'s strong results didn’t translate into a wealth-bump for their billionaire shareholders, as Mark Zuckerberg lost $5.4 billion after Facebook's shares fell.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amazon #Elon Musk #Jeff Bezos #Jeff Bezos net wealth #Wall Street
first published: Jul 31, 2021 04:52 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.