Bill Gates no longer the world's 2nd richest; Mukesh Ambani 13th

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has for the first time featured two spots lower on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Gates came in third with a net worth of $107 billion. Donations of over $35 billion to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was noted as the reason for Gates' drop in ranking, without which he would have occupied the top spot.

Divorce notwithstanding, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos maintained top billing with a net worth of $125 billion. LVMH Moet Hennessy (LVMH) Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault took the second spot, amassing $108 billion. Arnault $39 billion gain in 2018 makes him the biggest individual gainer on the list.

L'Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers ranked the richest woman and 10th richest on the individual spot. Walmart’s Alice Walton was the second richest woman and 15th richest individual.

Chocolate company heiress Jacqueline Mars was the third richest woman and 19th richest individual. MacKenzie Bezos came in fourth among women, ranking 22nd on the list with a net worth of $40.3 billion.

India’s richest individual Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth $51.8 billion, took the 13spot, while outgoing Wipro CEO Azim Premji with $20.5 billion was placed 48. Shiv Nadar and Uday Kotak also made it to the list at the 92and 96spots, respectively.