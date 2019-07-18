App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bill Gates no longer the world's 2nd richest; Mukesh Ambani 13th

Fashion empire Louis Vuitton head Bernard Arnault had the largest individual gain of $39 billion, which catapulted him to the second spot

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Reuters)
(Image: Reuters)

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has for the first time featured two spots lower on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Gates came in third with a net worth of $107 billion. Donations of over $35 billion to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was noted as the reason for Gates' drop in ranking, without which he would have occupied the top spot.

Divorce notwithstanding, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos maintained top billing with a net worth of $125 billion. LVMH Moet Hennessy (LVMH) Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault took the second spot, amassing $108 billion. Arnault $39 billion gain in 2018 makes him the biggest individual gainer on the list.

L'Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers ranked the richest woman and 10th richest on the individual spot. Walmart’s Alice Walton was the second richest woman and 15th richest individual.

Close

Chocolate company heiress Jacqueline Mars was the third richest woman and 19th richest individual. MacKenzie Bezos came in fourth among women, ranking 22nd on the list with a net worth of $40.3 billion.

related news

India’s richest individual Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth $51.8 billion, took the 13th spot, while outgoing Wipro CEO Azim Premji with $20.5 billion was placed 48. Shiv Nadar and Uday Kotak also made it to the list at the 92nd and 96th spots, respectively.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 01:42 pm

tags #Azim Premji #Bernard Arnault #Bill Gates #Bloomberg Billionaires Index #Jeff Bezos #MacKenzie Bezos #Mukesh Ambani #Uday Kotak

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.