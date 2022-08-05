English
    Unity Bank appoints Inderjit Camotra as MD, CEO

    Camotra has over 25 years of experience across the country in leadership positions at Standard Chartered Bank, ANZ and Citigroup

    PTI
    August 05, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST

    Unity Small Finance Bank on Friday appointed senior banker Inderjit Camotra as its managing director and chief executive.

    Camotra has over 25 years of experience across the country in leadership positions at Standard Chartered Bank, ANZ and Citigroup, the bank said in a statement.

    A graduate from IIT Delhi and an MBA from the Clarkson University, New York, Camotra was earlier an executive director with Centrum Financial Services, which is the main promoter of Unity Bank, and the other being Resilient Innovations, an arm of BharatPe.

    Announcing the appointment, Jaspal Bindra, the executive chairman of the Centrum Group said, Camotra’s experience across many roles in banking will add significantly to shaping the long-term strategy of Unity Bank.

    The Reserve Bank recently elevated Unity Bank to a scheduled bank. In January 2022, the bank appointed Vinod Rai, former CAG, as its chairman.
