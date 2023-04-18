English
    SBI to consider $2 billion fundraising in FY24

    Fund-raising to be done through public offer or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other convertible currency.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 18, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST
    Representative Image

    State Bank of India (SBI) announced that it would issue senior unsecured notes to raise up to $2 billion for the financial Year 2023-24.

    The Executive Committee of the Central Board in its meeting decided, on April 18, that US dollars or other convertible foreign currencies will be used for the senior unsecured notes. The board also mentioned in a regulatory filing that the notes might be offered as a public offer or as a private placement.

    Last month, SBI raised ₹3,717 crore through its third Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 bond issuance for FY23, at a coupon rate of 8.25%. The tenor of these bonds is perpetual with a call option after 10 years and every anniversary thereafter.

    SBI plans to utilise the proceeds from these bonds for augmenting Additional Tier 1 Capital and the overall capital base of the bank and for strengthening capital adequacy in accordance with RBI guidelines

