English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register & watch Markets league at INR 2699 just for PRO! Get exciting offers too.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    RBI to alert banks if credit growth is too high, says governor Das

    Das said that RBI will suck out excess liquidity to minimize the gap between lending and deposit rates.

    Pushpita Dey
    September 02, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST
    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File Photo)

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File Photo)

    The central bank will keep an eye on unusually high credit growth to any sector and alert banks accordingly, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said.

    There will be a check on the credit growth of banks, non-banking financial companies and small finance banks to minimise risks, Das said in an interview to a television channel.

    “There may be some risk involved too if credit growth gets too high suddenly. We will notify the NBFCs, the SFBs or other institutions if there is a sudden credit growth in one sector,” Das said.

    Non-food bank credit registered 15.1 percent growth in July compared with 5.1 percent a year ago, the RBI said on August 30. Credit growth to agriculture and allied activities improved to 13.2 percent in July from 11.1 percent a year ago.

    Credit growth to industry accelerated to 10.5 percent in July from 0.4 percent, while services sector credit growth improved to 16.5 percent from 3.8 percent a year ago, the RBI said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Credit growth of scheduled commercial banks accelerated to 14.2 percent in June from 6 percent a year ago and 10.8 percent a quarter ago, the RBI said in a statement on August 25.

    The RBI will also ensure that the monetary policy is transmitted to both lending and deposit rates, Das said in the interview. The central bank has increased its benchmark policy rate by 140 basis points since May in a bid to tame inflation.

    Although several banks have increased deposit rates after the rate hikes, lending rates have gone up more for most banks.

    Credit growth RBI gov

    “The gap is coming down slowly though. We are pulling out excess liquidity. Banks will have the pressure to increase their deposits now. Deposit rates are increasing and will increase furthermore in the future,” said Das.

    Alongside, he suggested that banks need to focus more on raising capital.

    “Banks need to raise more capital as the international situation may go even worse in the future. We have to be prepared for the worst… Banks will need additional capital for the growth of their loans, too,” added Das
    Pushpita Dey is a banking and finance correspondent.
    Tags: #credit growth
    first published: Sep 2, 2022 04:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.