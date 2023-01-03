PNB hikes deposit rates by 0.50 % to 7.55% effective January 1, 2023

Punjab National Bank No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 23 Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 32 A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Quant Mid Cap, Quant Large & Mid Cap, Taurus Banking & Fin Serv and Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity Fund

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB), on January 3 increased interest rates on savings deposits and fixed deposits

The lender hiked interest rates on savings deposits by 0.25 percent and 0.50 percent on fixed deposit accounts below Rs 2 crore. The bank made the rates applicable from January 1, 2023.

(This is developing story, please check back for updates)