    PNB hikes deposit rates by 0.50 % to 7.55% effective January 1, 2023

    The bank increased interest rates on saving and fixed deposit accounts 

    January 03, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST
    Punjab National Bank

    Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB), on January 3 increased interest rates on savings deposits and fixed deposits

    The lender hiked interest rates on savings deposits by 0.25 percent and 0.50 percent on fixed deposit accounts below Rs 2 crore. The bank made the rates applicable from January 1, 2023.

    (This is developing story, please check back for updates)
