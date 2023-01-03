PNB hikes deposit rates by 0.50 % to 7.55% effective January 1, 2023
The bank increased interest rates on saving and fixed deposit accounts
January 03, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST
Punjab National Bank
Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB), on January 3 increased interest rates on savings deposits and fixed deposits
The lender hiked interest rates on savings deposits by 0.25 percent and 0.50 percent on fixed deposit accounts below Rs 2 crore. The bank made the rates applicable from January 1, 2023.(This is developing story, please check back for updates)