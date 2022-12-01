English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks
    Live now
    auto refresh
    December 01, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

    RBI Digital Rupee launch: know all about the retail central bank digital currency

    The RBI has decided to first conduct a pilot rollout of the retail digital rupee. The central bank has identified eight banks for the project that will happen in two phases. The first will begin with four banks, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank.

    Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of  RBI Digital Rupee pilot launch
    • RBI Digital Rupee launch: know all about the retail central bank digital currency
      Customers selected by banks for the pilot can ask banks to debit their bank account and transfer certain denominations of currency to their CBDC wallet.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • December 01, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

      Digital Rupee launch: A brief on participating banks and locations

      -Eight banks have been identified for phase-wise participation in this pilot, the RBI said, adding that the first phase will begin with four banks -- State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank in four cities across the country.

      -Four more banks -- Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will join this pilot subsequently, a media release issued by the central bank noted.

      -The pilot would initially cover four cities, viz., Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar and later extend to Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna and Shimla. The scope of pilot may be expanded gradually to include more banks, users and locations as needed," 

    • December 01, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

      RBI's retail digital rupee explained

      The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that it is starting the first pilot for its retail digital rupee on December 1, marking the first step towards the adoption of a retail digital rupee or retail central bank digital currency (retail CBDC)   Read this explainer to understand the concept of a retail CBDC

    • ADVERTISEMENT

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes