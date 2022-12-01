RBI Digital Rupee launch: know all about the retail central bank digital currency

December 01, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

Digital Rupee launch: A brief on participating banks and locations

-Eight banks have been identified for phase-wise participation in this pilot, the RBI said, adding that the first phase will begin with four banks -- State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank in four cities across the country.

-Four more banks -- Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will join this pilot subsequently, a media release issued by the central bank noted.

-The pilot would initially cover four cities, viz., Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar and later extend to Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna and Shimla. The scope of pilot may be expanded gradually to include more banks, users and locations as needed,"