    HDFC to sell 10% of subsidiary to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

    Piyush Shukla
    April 20, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

    Housing Development Finance Corp on April 20 said it has entered into binding agreements to sell 10 percent of HDFC Capital Advisors to a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), the United Arab Emirates' biggest sovereign wealth fund, for Rs 184 crore.

    "...This investment will help leverage ADIA’s global expertise and experience to further propel HDFC Capital towards becoming a leading investment platform for global and local investors across multiple strategies and asset classes in the real estate and technology ecosystem,” said HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh.

    Please check back for more details.



    Piyush Shukla
    Tags: #ADIA #HDFC #insurance #stake sale
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 10:17 am
