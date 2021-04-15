Bank of India Q4 Net Profit to Rs 548 cr: Sharekhan

Bank of India | The Competition Commission of India approved acquisition of BOI AXA Invst Managers & BOI AXA Trustee Services by Bank of India.

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects Bank of India to report net profit at Rs 548 crore (up 1.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 0.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,797 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 1.3% Y-o-Y (down 7.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,618 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

