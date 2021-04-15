MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Gain complete knowledge about how you can invest in global markets during an insightful webinar on April 16 at 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bank of India Q4 Net Profit to Rs 548 cr: Sharekhan

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 0.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,797 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Broker Research
April 15, 2021 / 04:42 PM IST
Bank of India | The Competition Commission of India approved acquisition of BOI AXA Invst Managers & BOI AXA Trustee Services by Bank of India.

Bank of India | The Competition Commission of India approved acquisition of BOI AXA Invst Managers & BOI AXA Trustee Services by Bank of India.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

 

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects Bank of India to report net profit at Rs 548 crore (up 1.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 0.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,797 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 1.3% Y-o-Y (down 7.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,618 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Close

 

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Bank Of India #banking #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Result Poll #Sharekhan
first published: Apr 15, 2021 04:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.