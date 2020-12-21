Bank of Baroda's integration with Dena, Vijaya banks: What customers need to know

live bse live

Bank of Baroda (BoB) said on December 20 that it had completed the integration/migration of 3,898 branches of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.

Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank were merged with Bank of Baroda with effect from April 1, 2019.

BoB's customers will now have access to 8,248 domestic branches and 10,318 ATMs across the country.

The bank has answered some of customers' queries regarding the amalgamation on its website.

What happens to customers' accounts?

For customers of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, account numbers and Customer Identification Numbers (CIFs) will change after data migration.

"Suitable communication regarding change in account number will be done before your branch migration. You can also get the information from our Contact Centre. You shall also receive a SMS on your registered mobile number with the bank," BoB said.

All branches of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank have now become BoB branches. However, the name and address of a branch might change in some cases.

"There may be changes in branch name and address in certain instances. Changes if any has already been intimated to you. However, the required information is also available in our bank website in the amalgamation tab," the lender said.

IFSC and MICR codes will also change, but customers can use their old code for NEFT / RTGS / IMPS/ ECS / NACH/ PDC transactions until the bank sends information on the new IFSC code.

What happens to existing debit cards?

Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank customers can use their current debit cards till expiry, with the current PIN. But on first usage of the card at a BoB ATM, the account-holder will be prompted for change of PIN.

Digital services

All net banking services will now be available only on https://www.bobibanking.com, and customers who have been migrated will not need to register again.

"You can continue to access / login to V-Net banking internet banking applications to access the past transaction records / reports / tax reports which have been initiated through either through V-Net banking," BoB said.

To avail mobile banking services, all account-holders will need to download and install Bank of Baroda's app called M-Connect Plus.Customers of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank will also need to download the BHIM Baroda Pay UPI application and create a new UPI ID.