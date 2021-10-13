Bank of Baroda Q2 Net Profit may dip 14.7% YoY to Rs. 978.6 cr: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects Bank of Baroda to report net profit at Rs. 978.6 crore down 14.7% year-on-year (down 19% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 6.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,013.1 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 3.6% Y-o-Y (down 6.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,354.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

