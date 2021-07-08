MARKET NEWS

Bandhan Bank Q1 Net Profit may dip 66.5% YoY to Rs. 184 cr: Motilal Oswal

July 08, 2021 / 06:15 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banks and Insurance sector. The brokerage house expects Bandhan Bank to report net profit at Rs. 184 crore down 66.5% year-on-year (up 78.6% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 12.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 15.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,031.5 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.


Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 12.9% Y-o-Y (up 3.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,788.6 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 8, 2021 06:15 pm

