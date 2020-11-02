Bajaj Auto sales: Two-wheelers, exports push October numbers to record high, stock down nearly 2%

Bajaj Auto recorded 5,12,038 unit sales for the month of October 2020, a 11 percent increase year-on-year (YoY) from 4,63,208 sold in October 2019, the company informed the exchanges. The stock, however, lost nearly 2 percent and was trading at Rs 2,833.45 per share, down 1.85% on the NSE at 10:07 am.

Bajaj Auto said, domestic sales rose 1 percent to 2,81,160 units from 2,78,776 units; and exports leaped 25 percent with record 2,30,878 units sold compared to 1,84,432 year-on-year.

Two-wheelers drove numbers, recording unit sales of 4,70,290 in October 2020 against 3,98,913 in October 2019 – an 18 percent jump and the highest ever sales for a month. Notably, Pulsar alone sold 1,70,000 units – a record high for the brand as well.

Of these, 2,68,631 were domestic units – up 11 percent YoY from 2,42,516; and exports clocked record highest sales ever of 4,70,290 units – up 18 percent YoY from 3,98,913.

Performance of commercial vehicles (CV) was a down 35 percent, with 41,748 sales in October 2020 compared to 64,295 in the same month last year.

Of these, 12,529 were domestic sales – a whopping 65 percent slump YoY from 36,260 units, while exports saw some cheer with 4 percent jump YoY to 29,219 units sold this October, from 28,035 sold in October 2019.

For the period April-October 2020, the company is yet to match last year’s numbers, having sold a total of 2,008,478 units – down 30 percent from 2,883,973 units. Domestic sales fell 35 percent to 1,046,009 units from 1,605,009 units and exports slipped 25 percent to 962,469 units against 1,278,964 units.

The trend has continued from September 2020, where the company sold a total of 441,306 vehicles (commercial vehicles and two-wheelers) - a 10 percent increase YoY, compared to 402,035 units sold in September 2019.

The automaker also registered its previous record highest exports ever in September 2020, having exported 212,575 total units, compared to 186,534 in September 2019 - a 14 percent jump YoY. This was largely driven by jump in exports of two-wheelers.