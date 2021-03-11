English
Baidu looks to raise $3.03 billion in Hong Kong listing

March 11, 2021 / 07:48 PM IST
Chinese search engine company Baidu Inc is looking to raise up to $3.03 billion by selling 95 million shares as part of its Hong Kong listing launched Thursday, a filing from the company showed.

The shares will be priced at no more than HK$295 per share for retail shareholders and represent 3.4% of the company's total shares, it said in documents sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Institutional investors could pay more for the shares, the term sheet showed, without specifying a range.

One Baidu ADR is equivalent to 8 of its Hong Kong shares, the filings show.

 
