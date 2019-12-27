App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 06:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bad loans of banks may rise to 9.9% by September 2020: RBI

"This is primarily due to change in macroeconomic scenario, marginal increase in slippages and the denominator effect of declining credit growth," the central bank noted.

Parnika Sokhi @ParnikaSokhi
Representative Image
Representative Image

The asset quality of Indian commercial banks may worsen with rise in slippages and lack of credit growth next year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in the Financial Stability Report released on December 27.


Gross NPA ratio may increase to 9.9 percent by September 2020, from 9.3 percent a year ago, the report said.


"This is primarily due to change in macroeconomic scenario, marginal increase in slippages and the denominator effect of declining credit growth," the central bank noted.


Bank-wise distribution of asset quality showed that while 24 banks had  gross NPA ratios under 5 percent, four banks had gross NPA ratios higher than 20 percent in September 2019, as per the report.


Under the baseline scenario, the gross NPA ratios of public, private and foreign banks are likely to rise to 13.2 percent, 4.2 percent and 3.1 percent respectively, by September 2020.


RBI added that for banks with high gross NPA ratios, availability of Tier-I capital appears to be limited.


As on September 30, credit growth stood at 8.9 percent, while private lenders clocked higher growth rate of 16.5 percent in the same period.

Indian lenders’ provisioning coverage ratio rose from 60.5 percent in March 2019, to 61.5 percent in September quarter, implying better resilience of the banking sector, the central bank said.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 27, 2019 06:44 pm

tags #banking sector #Business #NPAs #RBI

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.