English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Back to square one: Local municipal body issues 552 partial OCs in Bengaluru, sparks controversy again

    This follows BBMP cancelling about 2,000 partial OCs last month which were issued based on fake documents. BBMP officials say they are in the process of integrating their software system to prevent further incidents.

    Souptik Datta
    February 10, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST

    After cancelling 2,000 partial occupancy certificates in a Sobha Ltd project, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued 552 fresh partial OCs for Phase II Tower 4 (Maple) of the Parkwest project in Bengaluru.
    The developer, Relationship Properties Pvt Ltd, is a fully-owned subsidiary of the Shapoorji Pallonji group.

    "The proposal for the issuance of Partial Occupancy Certificate for the residential apartment building Phase I Tower 04 was approved by the Chief Commissioner dated December 5 and January 23," the order said.

    Apartment owners staying on rent in the same project

    Delayed for about two years, the tower has 428 units and 124 economically weaker section (EWS) units spread across 31 floors. Of a total of 11 towers, three have been completed and the rest are still under construction.