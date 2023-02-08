Bengaluru municipal body makes a U-turn, allows the sale of non-vegetarian food within 10 km of Aero India

A message previously displayed at an empty pizza joint in Kodigehalli, about 7 km from Yelahanka air force station.

Days after issuing a ban on the sale and consumption of non-vegetarian food in a 10 km radius of Yelahanka Air Force Station owing to the aviation expo scheduled between February 13 and 17, local municipal body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has rolled back some of the measures.

"As per the additional clarification order of Wing Commander, station aerospace safety and inspection officer, serving of non-vegetarian food has been permitted with proper disposal of food waste generated," said a February 4 order signed by joint commissioner, BBMP, Yelahanka zone.

Moneycontrol has reviewed the letter written by the air force authority to the joint commissioner "permitting" the consumption of non-vegetarian food.

However, the ban on stalls selling meat in that radius remains in place, effective from January 30 to February 2o.

The restrictions were imposed to reduce the possibility of bird hits Aero India, Asia’s largest aviation expo.

The move has provided relief to local eateries. Restaurant owners Moneycontrol spoke to earlier had said that the ban would mean a loss of at least Rs 5 lakh for the 20 days they would have had to shut shop.

The owner of a famous biryani joint in Kodigehalli welcomed the latest development, adding, however, that they are yet to get a notification on the ban being lifted.

Sources in the solid waste management department, BBMP, said, "We have increased the task forces to patrol the area and to ensure that the restaurants are disposing of the meat waste properly sealed."

According to the Aero India website, a total of 731 exhibitors (633 Indian, 98 international) are expected to participate in the air show, which will be attended by delegates from 80 countries. Hosted since 1996, the air show is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) noted that Bengaluru has successfully organised several editions of the air show and that the event had shaped Karnataka as an epicentre of the aviation and aerospace industry.