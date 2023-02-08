 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Bengaluru hotels see full occupancy, room rates triple as Aero show, G20 drive up demand

Souptik Datta & Maryam Farooqui
Feb 08, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST

Over 50,000 rooms have been booked in Bengaluru for the next two weeks. The most preferred choice of location for hotels is in north Bengaluru.

Booking a hotel room in Bengaluru in February will burn a big hole in your pocket, as prices of rooms have doubled, and at many hotels, it has even tripled. Online searches to direct calls to hotels will give you only one answer ― sold out.

More than 50,000 rooms are booked for the next two weeks, said hoteliers.
“Tariffs across Bengaluru are surging. Most hotels are sold out for this week. We will be sold out by the end of this week. For budget hotels, the number of inventories locked will be about 65 percent at this point,” said Varun Mohan, General Manager, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore.

This high traveller movement in the city is due to three big events ― G20 meetings, Aero India and the India Energy Week (IEW).

Economic Survey 2023: Strong recovery in hospitality sector, occupancy at pre-Covid level