Audi launches new version of S5 Sportback at Rs 79.06 lakh

The five-seater, four-door sports coupe, has been brought as a completely built unit, the company said in a release.

PTI
March 22, 2021 / 12:41 PM IST
Source: Reuters

German premium carmaker Audi on Monday launched the facelift version of its mid-spec performance car S5 Sportback in the domestic market at a starting price of Rs 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom).

Audi India has seen a growth in demand from Tier-II and Tier-III cities,  which is expected to accelerate further going forward, it added.

"The Audi S5 Sportback is the second product launch this year and we are excited to launch this beauty in India. The Audi S5 Sportback stands out for its distinctive styling, everyday usability and five-seat comfort. The introduction of the Audi S5 Sportback will further strengthen our performance cars portfolio in the country.

"Our sales in Tier-II and III cities are also growing and we expect it to pick up further during the year,"  said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

2021 is a very exciting year for Audi India and customers will be thrilled with what lies ahead for brand Audi, he added.

Powering the latest Audi S5 Sportback with a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo TFSI petrol engine, the new Audi S5 Sportback comes with  features such as a flat-bottomed steering wheel, sport front seats, virtual cockpit plus, an updated multimedia interface system and a panoramic glass sunroof, among others.
first published: Mar 22, 2021 12:41 pm

