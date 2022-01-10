Asian Paints Q3 PAT may dip 6.2% YoY to Rs 596 cr: KRChoksey

live bse live

KRChoksey has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Asian Paints to report net profit at Rs 596 crore down 6.2% year-on-year (up 94.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 18 percent Y-o-Y (up 12.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 7,096 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 12.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 12.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 9,045 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

