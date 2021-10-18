Asian Paints Q2 PAT seen up 12.1% YoY to Rs 930.9 cr: KRChoksey

live bse live

KRChoksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Asian Paints to report net profit at Rs 930.9 crore up 12.1% year-on-year (up 63.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 20 percent Y-o-Y (up 14.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 6,420.3 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 6.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 47.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,348.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

