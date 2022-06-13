English
    As COVID-19 cases rise in Maharashtra, doctors say most patients have mild symptoms and fast recovery

    PTI
    June 13, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST
    Representative image

    Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, medical experts say most of the patients are showing mild symptoms and fatality is low in the present ”mild wave”, and also no new virus variant of concern has been observed.

    The patients were being administered paracetamol, and not Remdesivir drug, which was used for patients in the first and second COVID-19 waves, they said.

    According to the health department data, Maharashtra recorded 9,354 COVID-19 cases in May, of which 5,980 were reported from Mumbai. The state also recorded 17 fatalities last month. From June 1 to 12, there were 23,941 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, of which 14,945 were reported from Mumbai alone.

    The state has recorded 12 fatalities from June 1 to 12. From June 1 to 12, there were 23,941 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, of which 14,945 were reported from Mumbai alone. Dr Sunil Bhaisare, associate professor of medicine at the state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai, told.
    PTI
