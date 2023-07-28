Bank Holiday: Are banks closed on Muharram on July 29? Here are the details

In August, banks will be closed for 14 days including Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays.

Banking operations in some states will be close on July 29,2023 for Muharram. Bank customers who need to visit branches should plan their schedules accordingly.

States where banks will be closed for Muharram include Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Lucknow, New Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Muharram is observed on July 28. Banks are closed on Sundays and second, and fourth Saturdays across India.

In August, banks will be closed for 14 days including Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays. There are eight state-specific holidays in August, these include Tendong Lho Rum Faat, Parsi New Year, Onam, Raksha Bandhan, and more.

Bank holidays are designated by the RBI as Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Some banking activities such as ordering a cheque book, savings account balance, and getting a passbook can be easily done through net banking.