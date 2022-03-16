English
    Apple supplier Foxconn Q4 profit beats estimates

    Reuters
    March 16, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
    Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker which counts technology giants such as Apple Inc among its major clients, reported a fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday that slightly beat market estimates.

    Foxconn reported a net profit of T$44.4 billion ($1.55 billion) for October-December, down 3.4 percent compared with the year ago period, according to Reuters calculations based on company data.

    That compared with the T$43.32 billion average of 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.
