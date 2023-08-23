Tata Comm unveils cloud-based 5G Roaming Laboratory for MNOs

Tata Communications is a global leader in Mobile Roaming Services

Tata Communications, an enabler of digital ecosystems, has unveiled a cloud-based 5G Roaming Laboratory. This facility empowers Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to test 5G standalone network applications prior to rolling them out to their customers.

Through this initiative, Tata Communications is tapping into the possibilities of 5G to reshape the way MNOs enhance mobility experiences for their consumers and corporate clients.

Tata Communications' cloud-based 5G Roaming Lab conducts tests on the global mobile roaming experience by observing the flow of traffic and network utilisation. This monitoring aims to deliver a user experience for individuals using mobile phones while roaming. Its tests receive a performance assessment across various networks connected in the exchange process while a user is in roaming. This process also includes onboarding as well as internet trials on high-speed, high-reliable, and low-latency 5G networks.

Speaking about the launch, Mysore Madhusudhan, Executive Vice President, Collaboration and Connected Solutions, Tata Communications said, “Connectivity is a key ingredient in today’s fast-paced digital world. An internet that is fast, secure and available at all times is of paramount importance to customers, whether they are individuals or an enterprise. We are excited to introduce our newest capability in 5G roaming testing ensuring MNO customers are receiving proven services,” he said.

