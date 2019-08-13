Reporter's Take | Nissan may shut production line in India

Japanese auto giant Nissan Motor Co has been incurring losses in India since its entry in 2005. The Yokohama-headquartered company has decided to scale down on operational costs and may shutter down one of its production lines in India.

Globally, the company has shut eight production lines so far, and will go on to pull the plug on six more between 2020-22, including one in India.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to auto expert Swaraj Baggonkar to find out what’s been ailing Nissan and what’s in store for the company.

