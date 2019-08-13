App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Nissan may shut production line in India

The Yokohama-headquartered company has decided to scale down on operational costs and may shutter down one of its production lines in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Japanese auto giant Nissan Motor Co has been incurring losses in India since its entry in 2005. The Yokohama-headquartered company has decided to scale down on operational costs and may shutter down one of its production lines in India.

Globally, the company has shut eight production lines so far, and will go on to pull the plug on six more between 2020-22, including one in India.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to auto expert Swaraj Baggonkar to find out what’s been ailing Nissan and what’s in store for the company.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #Auto #Nissan #Reporter’s Take #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.