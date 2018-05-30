Rathi Bars appoints Dinesh Kumar Khaitan as an additional director

We wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th May, 2018 have appointed Mr. Dinesh Kumar Khaitan as an Additional Director (Independent) with immediate effect and who shall hold office upto the date of the next ensuing General Meeting of the Company.
First Published on May 30, 2018 11:00 pm