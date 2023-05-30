R Systems appoints ex-Infosys senior VP Nitesh Bansal as MD and CEO

Representative Image

Blackstone portfolio company R Systems on May 30 announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Nitesh Bansal as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company. His appointment will come into effect on May 30, 2023.

Nitesh joins R Systems after a career spanning 25 years, including 23 years at Infosys, where he held a number of executive positions, including most recently Senior Vice President and Global Head of Engineering Services, as per the press release issued by the company.

He is a Chartered Accountant with experience working in Europe, the Americas, and India. He has also attended Stanford Graduate School of Business and INSEAD to take executive and leadership courses.

Commenting on his appointment, Nitesh said, "I am excited to work with the talented management team of R Systems which has built this outstanding company. I look forward to collaborating closely with Blackstone which has a strong track record in building technology services businesses. With its loyal client base and long serving global employees, R Systems is well positioned for continued growth. With Blackstone’s resources, Dr. Rekhi’s guidance, and the existing management team, I am confident of accelerating this growth and scaling the company to the next level."

Mukesh Mehta, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone Private Equity and Director on the R Systems Board, said, "Nitesh's rich industry experience, credibility with customers, and expertise in building businesses at scale will make him an invaluable asset to the company. We are excited to back Nitesh and the existing management team to drive the next phase of growth for R Systems and create value for all stakeholders."

Dr. Satinder Singh Rekhi, Former MD & CEO of R Systems, said, "Nitesh is an industry veteran with a strong business acumen and deep understanding of technology. His people-centric leadership approach and growth mindset will energize R Systems to deliver value for clients and achieve the next phase of growth. I am excited with Blackstone’s participation going forward given their global experience in enabling companies to scale. My full support and best wishes are with Nitesh as he takes on this role."

On May 30, shares of R systems settled 2.57 per cent higher at ₹292.00 apiece on the BSE.