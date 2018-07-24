App
Announcements
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 10:26 PM IST

PSL's board meeting held on August 09, 2018

We wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 09, 2018 to consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 9th day of August, 2018 to consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Further, as per Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window shall remain closed for all Designated Employees of the Company from July 25, 2018 to August 11, 2018 (both days inclusive).

Kindly take this information on record and oblige.
Source : BSE
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 10:26 pm

tags #Announcements

