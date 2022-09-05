English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

    NTT DATA Payment Services gets RBI nod for payment aggregator license

    Other players who have received RBI's in-principal approval for the license include Razorpay, Pine Labs, Innoviti, Stripe, MSwipe, and 1Pay Mobileware.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 05, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    Payment service provider NTT DATA Payment Services India (formerly Atom Technologies) has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the payment aggregator (PA) license, the company said on September 5.

    Dewang Neralla, CEO of NTT DATA Payment Services, said, "We are delighted to have received the payment aggregator (PA) license, which will only add fresh impetus to our commitment to progressively grow digital payments in India."

    "This significant development also brings us closer to our vision, that is, to develop NTT DATA Payment Services India as one of the top three payment service providers in the country through better services and superior products," he added.

    The company helps merchants provide digital payment options to customers, via both online and offline channels including card swipe or point of sales (PoS) machines and its payment gateway. At present, it caters to more than six million merchants across India in sectors such as education, government, retail, BFSI, and healthcare, among others.

    NTT DATA Payment Services India competes with other omnichannel payment providers including Paytm, Pine Labs, Infibeam Avenues, MSwipe, Razorpay, etc.

    Close

    Related stories

    In a new set of guidelines issued in March 2020, the RBI had mandated that all PAs be authorised by the central bank. For this, the regulator instructed non-bank companies offering PA services to apply for authorisation by June 30, 2021, which was later pushed to September 30, 2021.

    Other players who have received RBI's in-principal approval for the license include Razorpay, Pine Labs, Innoviti, Stripe, MSwipe, and 1Pay Mobileware.

    NTT DATA Payment Services India is part of Japan's NTT DATA Corporation. The NTT DATA Payments division group has a significant presence across Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia. NTT DATA also operates CAFIS, Japan’s largest card payment processing network. The company has recorded an annual transaction value of Rs 1.50 lakh crore and a volume of over 10 crore transactions across India.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Atom Technologies #NTT data payments India #payment aggregator #RBI
    first published: Sep 5, 2022 05:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.