Mandatory to provide accommodation, bathrooms for drivers: Tamil Nadu govt to hotels

According to a government order by the state of Tamil Nadu, it is now mandatory for the hotels in the state to provide separate bedrooms along with restrooms in proportion to the parking space for drivers of the guests.

The order released by the Housing and Urban Development department on June 28, mandates that the accommodation is required to be provided either within the premises or 250 metres from the hotel.

The order adds that occupants in hotels and lodges that take up a parking space shall now be provided with a bed, along with a bathroom assigned to every 8 beds or part thereof.

This service is exclusively meant to provide accommodation to drivers of guests. The hotels can either provide a dormitory within the premises of the hotel or within a distance of 250 meters of the premises.