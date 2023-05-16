Govt launches AI-based portal called Sanchar Saathi to nix telecom frauds

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The government has launched an artificial intelligence-based portal called Sanchar Saathi that enables telecom users to trace and block their lost or stolen phones, even if a new SIM is inserted. It also helps protect the personal data on those phones and allows them to disconnect from any network provider, among other features.

"We are launching three consumer-facing reforms today. First is centralised identity equipment registered as the first leg. There are ways to identify any phone number uniquely. You can give your number on it after getting lost and then your lost mobile will be blocked after talking to law enforcement," said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"Second is know your mobile. As a citizen, it is our right that no one else takes a phone connection in our names. Your phone number is connected to your KYC document. Using an AI algorithm, whatever phone connection is taken in your name across the country will be found out. For example, somebody takes a connection in your name in Jamtara. Now you can get it blocked," he added.

The third reform, known as Astr, utilizes AI to determine the number of connections each person has taken. Fraudsters often employ tactics such as using someone's identity or submitting different photos to obtain multiple connections.

Also read: Lost your phone? Here's how to block/track it using CEIR

To counter these fraudulent activities, Astr has been developed and implemented on 87 crore mobile connections. As a result of these efforts, 40 lakh fraudulent connections have been detected. Out of these, 36 lakh connections have been disconnected.

"One person had even taken 5,200 connections, but Astr detected this. Another person took 6,900 connections. Astr could detect such anomalies," said Vaishnaw.

"40, 123 point of sale which had been participating in these frauds have been blacklisted. This is only 2/3rd of total connections have been run on the algorithm," he added.

The minister also said that the government is working with WhatsApp and other OTT platforms to de-register the numbers from their platforms which are found out to be fraudulent.