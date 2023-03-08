Freshworks co-founder and CTO Shan Krishnaswamy quits

Freshworks co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Shan Krishnaswamy left the company in September 2022 amid a management rejig, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) major said on March 8 in response to queries about the exit.

"After 11 years of working hard and helping build Freshworks products and technology, Shan decided to take a career break in September 2022. His former responsibilities are held by CPO Prakash Ramamurthy who leads both product and engineering teams," Freshworks said in a statement.

In September of 2022, Freshworks CEO and cofounder Girish Mathrubootham told the employees about Krishnaswamy's exit at a town- hall meeting.

Yourstory was the first to report the development.

Nasdaq-listed Freshworks in January 2023 reported consolidated revenue from operations of $498 million for the full year 2022, up around 34 percent year-on-year, with its annual recurring revenue (ARR) for 2022 exceeding $500 million mainly on account of new business wins.

During the fourth quarter ended December 2022, the company reported a revenue of $133 million, up nearly 26 percent year-on-year.

